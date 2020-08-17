Sign up
Photo 427
Bay views
I tend to focus on the bay, have decided I should just show more of the local area. These houses have a great view of Port Phillip Bay and are in a perfect location for viewing spectacular sunsets.
This image was captured on Sunday,
23 August 2020 and is being used for Monday, 17 August 2020 - another day where I didn’t take any photos.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Tags
road
,
melbourne
,
hill
,
australia
,
houses
,
victoria
,
frankston
,
surburb
