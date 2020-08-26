Previous
Bike rides are great by pictureme
Photo 433

Bike rides are great

Stopped to enjoy the view - lovely golden afternoon light streaming across a local sports ground.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Evelyn

@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
