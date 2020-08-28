Previous
Good time for a walk by pictureme
Photo 437

Good time for a walk

Beautiful blue sky today - lovely to be out enjoying the sunshine. This path runs along Kananook Creek - a tidal creek flowing in from Port Phillip Bay. Frankston City at left - beach to the right.
Nice and close to either option. :)
28th August 2020

