Photo 451
Coastal colours
Gorgeous late afternoon light accentuated the strong colours of the coastal cliffs, a nice contrast to the vivid blueness of the sky.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Evelyn
@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
sky
blue
melbourne
cliffs
beach
australia
victoria
‘mteliza’
