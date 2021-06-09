Previous
The walk back by pictureme
Photo 487

The walk back

To the carpark.
Having just taken some sunset shots.
Yacht club at left, pier at right.
At 5:54 pm on a Winter’s evening.

This image was captured on Monday,
07 June 2021.

Evelyn

@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
Jo and Maggie
I do like your photo and myself and a friend are hoping to start trying night photography
June 27th, 2021  
