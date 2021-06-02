Sign up
Trial and error
I have taken a short course on painting watercolour skies. Here is my final picture.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
3
1
linda
@pinkpaintpot
This has become my visual diary, as I get older I shall use this as a reminder of the fun days I have had...
1538
photos
19
followers
16
following
JackieR
ace
Ooh this is lovely, what course did you do Linda?
June 10th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Nicely done
June 10th, 2021
Pat Thacker
Oh that's beautiful. It took me a couple of seconds to realise that this was a painting. Such skills, fav!
June 10th, 2021
