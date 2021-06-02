Previous
Trial and error by pinkpaintpot
Photo 1533

Trial and error

I have taken a short course on painting watercolour skies. Here is my final picture.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

linda

@pinkpaintpot
This has become my visual diary, as I get older I shall use this as a reminder of the fun days I have had...
JackieR ace
Ooh this is lovely, what course did you do Linda?
June 10th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Nicely done
June 10th, 2021  
Pat Thacker
Oh that's beautiful. It took me a couple of seconds to realise that this was a painting. Such skills, fav!
June 10th, 2021  
