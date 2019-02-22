Previous
Eventually by plainjaneandnononsense
Eventually

Grandma's are supposed to knit for their grandchildren. I'm not a knitter so baby clothes were beyond me. However it seems I can manage a rectangle to be used as a blanket for the dolls pram I bought Amelie for her birthday.
22nd February 2019

