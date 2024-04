Homework Time

Harley's class's topic this term is Traders and Raiders as they explore Viking and Anglo Saxon History. Harley had to create a game. He chose to make the game Traders and Raders Escape where you have to be the first who having escaped the burning house gets though the forest to the boat. He made cards with different instructions including forward and backward moves and swapping places with another player to make the game more interesting. He absolutely loved doing this!