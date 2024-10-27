Previous
Fun over the years! by plainjaneandnononsense
Fun over the years!

I dug this out last time the boys came round and they loved it, so I took it with me today for them to enjoy whilst I babysat.

When my son Dan was 6 I learnt to drive. A lovely lady called Tracy who lived on our street sometimes looked after him so I could attend my lessons. This toy was her son Lee's. Lee is a few years older than Dan and had outgrown it so seeing how much Dan enjoyed it they gave him it to bring home.

Dan is now a secondary school teacher and currently teaches Lee's son! I find this quite mind blowing!
