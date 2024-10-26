Sign up
Photo 3851
And they're off!
Pegging the washing out and heard such a racket! Had to run inside to grab my phone so I could capture these very noisy geese!
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4890
photos
17
followers
26
following
Tags
geese
,
pjnn
