Virtual Race

North Lincs 5k was a victim of Covid-19 and had to become a viral race. We could choose any day in a fortnight to complete it. Dan was going to do it with me despite him doing the half marathon. However, he was busy, then the weather was bad and then he was ill. So today I put on my number headed to the seafront and completed a solo 5k in my usual 5k time and feel I've earned rny medal.