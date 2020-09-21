Previous
Next
So blue by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2371

So blue

Monday is seaside stroll day. No filter needed today the sea and sky really were this blue.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
653% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ian
Fabulous blue tones, nice scene. Good shot
October 7th, 2020  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
@streats Thank you so much for your lovely comment
October 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise