Photo 2369
My movie night buddy
Levi was happy to keep me company once the gang were all on bed.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3002
photos
15
followers
23
following
651% complete
Tags
dog
,
levi
,
pjnn
