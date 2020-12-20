Sign up
Photo 2461
Today's sky
Another day spent on the sofa resting my poorly back. Spotted an interestingish looking sky through the window so stepped outside to snap it.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3099
photos
14
followers
22
following
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
20th December 2020 3:19pm
Tags
sky
,
cloud
,
pjnn
