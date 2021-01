Covid Birthday Greetings

Shockingly the death toll from covid has today gone above 100000 in the UK. Its incredibly sad. Its down to us all to do what we can to attempt to lessens its spread.... However there's nothing to say we can't smile whilst doing so..humour in this sad time is vital to our emotional wellbeing. Dan's birthday being so far into the pandemic means the card manufacturers have had time to adjust their greetings...