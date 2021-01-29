Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2501
A Run's a Run However Slow and Steady
The love of running eluded me so it was a bit of a 7km trundle this morning. Once again gps took ages to kick in so took this snap of the woods on my enforced warm up walk.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3139
photos
18
followers
27
following
685% complete
View this month »
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
woods
,
pjnn
