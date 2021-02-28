Previous
Crocuses by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2531

Crocuses

Had a walk with Harley around the local woods today. It felt strange doing what was part of our sleepover routine without him being able to come to my house. Lovely to spend some one to one time with him though.
