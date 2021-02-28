Sign up
Photo 2531
Crocuses
Had a walk with Harley around the local woods today. It felt strange doing what was part of our sleepover routine without him being able to come to my house. Lovely to spend some one to one time with him though.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3170
photos
17
followers
26
following
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
spring
,
crocus
,
pjnn
