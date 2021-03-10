Previous
Next
Dried Flower by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2541

Dried Flower

Used the macro setting on my phone to snap this. It's actually about 3 cm in diameter.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise