Photo 2541
Dried Flower
Used the macro setting on my phone to snap this. It's actually about 3 cm in diameter.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3182
photos
17
followers
26
following
696% complete
View this month »
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
10th March 2021 11:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
pjnn
