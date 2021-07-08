Sign up
Photo 2660
My treat!
Today I took delivery of this little beauty and am very excited by my new doormat Sometimes you just have to tell your sensible budgeting side to shut up!
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Tags
beach hut
,
doormat
,
pjnn
moni kozi
ace
Totally agree! This is too cute!
July 8th, 2021
