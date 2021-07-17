Sign up
Photo 2668
Forest Explorer
I know the lighting isn't right but I couldn't resist this snap as it sums up the happiness and freedom of our Saturday morning adventurers.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3311
photos
18
followers
28
following
730% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
17th July 2021 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woods
,
harley
,
forest
,
adventurer
,
pjnn
