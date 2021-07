Late Night - into the next day

Babysitting yesterday evening supposed to be till daddy got in from work around six ish! Caellen's ear was bleeding, he saw his GP in the afternoon who advised hospital! The trip to hospital took 8 hours but mummy was back from her time out at midnight so fortunately I didn't have to stay till Daddy and Caellen got back at 3AM. Took this as I left just after midnight and haven't edited it.

Caellen has a burst eardrum as the result of an ear infection, bless him !