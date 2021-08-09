Sign up
Photo 2692
Mmm mmm
Monday's seaside strolls have no time limits when it's the holidays. An hour's sit, chat and ice-cream rounded today's outing off perfectly.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3337
photos
17
followers
26
following
737% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
9th August 2021 10:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ice-cream
,
pjnn
