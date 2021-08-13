Previous
Reflections in a duck pond by plainjaneandnononsense
Reflections in a duck pond

No steps to and from work means I'm having to really make an effort to get my 10000 daily steps in. Another walk to and round my local park this afternoon and another reflections capture.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
