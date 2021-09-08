Previous
Next
Operation Day by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2721

Operation Day

Fourth day of fasting and getting pysched up for my operation but today it happened! Hard to snap with one hand in a cast and a canular in the other but wanted to mark the occasion.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise