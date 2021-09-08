Sign up
Photo 2721
Operation Day
Fourth day of fasting and getting pysched up for my operation but today it happened! Hard to snap with one hand in a cast and a canular in the other but wanted to mark the occasion.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3372
photos
17
followers
26
following
operation
,
pjnn
,
canular
