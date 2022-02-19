Sign up
Photo 2885
Bride To Be (even though she's already married)
Due to the pandemic my daughter was unable to have a hen do before she married. She's a month away from wedding celebrations so today 9 of us attended her Hen Do Not a Hen Do - an afternoon of fun, games, friendship, pizza and cocktails
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Tags
bride
,
hen
,
jodee
,
pjnn
Sarah Bremner
ace
Lovely and so nice to celebrate anyway.
February 19th, 2022
