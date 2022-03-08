Previous
New Glasses Day by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2902

New prescription sunglasses, reading and distance glasses collected today after a recent eye test showed I needed new ones. I'd saved my Christmas and birthday money from my brother and sister-in-law for them so wasn't too restricted with my budget.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
