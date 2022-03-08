Sign up
Photo 2902
New Glasses Day
New prescription sunglasses, reading and distance glasses collected today after a recent eye test showed I needed new ones. I'd saved my Christmas and birthday money from my brother and sister-in-law for them so wasn't too restricted with my budget.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3594
photos
16
followers
24
following
795% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
8th March 2022 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
sunglasses
,
spectacles
,
pjnn
