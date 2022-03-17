Sign up
Photo 2911
Who doesn't love bubbles!
Due to issues with a burst pipe my grandson's school is unexpectedly closed today. Mummy has lots of last minute wedding running around to do, so some unplanned but fun Grandma time today.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3608
photos
16
followers
24
following
797% complete
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2908
694
2909
2910
2911
695
696
2912
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
17th March 2022 11:27am
Tags
garden
,
bubbles
,
harley
,
grandsons
,
pjnn
,
caellen
