Photo 2916
Misty Cemetery
Very misty start to the day today. However by the time I was walking home from my 2 hospital appointments the mist had almost lifted.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
cross
,
cemetery
,
misty
,
pjnn
