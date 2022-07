Satisfaction!

It's been 11 months since I cut my hedge. Shears and my electric hedge trimmer both require 2 handed operation. However secateurs don't! I did some last night and the rest this morning! Yesterday 4 folk individually commented "You can't cut all that with secateurs / scissors /those / snippers" as they passed. Determination and 5 hours hard graft and yes actually I can! It's not as nicely finished as with a trimmer but it's no longer an embarrassment