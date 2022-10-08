Previous
Do you see it too? by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3116

Do you see it too?

No editing has taken place other than cropping - I think this cloud looks like a Teddy bear!
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
