Previous
Next
Just a tree! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3134

Just a tree!

My weekly hand therapy clinic visit was today. When I started them a year ago it was planned I'd go for 6 weeks!
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
858% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise