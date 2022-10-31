Previous
Whatever it is - its not Civud6 by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3139

Can't believe how poorly I still feel so despite doing a Covid test on Saturday and it coming back negative I thought I'd better do another one.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

