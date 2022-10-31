Sign up
Photo 3139
Whatever it is - its not Civud6
Can't believe how poorly I still feel so despite doing a Covid test on Saturday and it coming back negative I thought I'd better do another one.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3918
photos
19
followers
28
following
860% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
31st October 2022 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
negative
,
test
,
pjnn
,
covid
