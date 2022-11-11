Previous
Bedtime for my sleepover buddy. by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3150

Bedtime for my sleepover buddy.

Caellen's turn for a sleepover tonight. He's not had one since he was tiny. His confidence has come on in leaps and bounds lately and as you can see he's super excited at the prospect.
11th November 2022

