Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3252
Havelock
Took some paperwork into Havelock Academy today and couldn't resist snapping this statue which is just inside their grounds.
Legend has it Prince Havelock was the son of a Danish King who was rescued from the sea by the fisherman Grim who then brought him up.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4065
photos
19
followers
28
following
890% complete
View this month »
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
Latest from all albums
3247
3248
3249
3250
812
813
3251
3252
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
21st February 2023 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
havelock
,
pjnn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close