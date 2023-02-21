Previous
Havelock by plainjaneandnononsense
Havelock

Took some paperwork into Havelock Academy today and couldn't resist snapping this statue which is just inside their grounds.

Legend has it Prince Havelock was the son of a Danish King who was rescued from the sea by the fisherman Grim who then brought him up.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
