Photo 3271
Stocks.
My daughter took Caellen to Tesco today. She selected herself some flowers and as they were moving away Caellen said "stop! Need flowers for Andma, Andma likes flowers. " How lucky am I ?!
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4091
photos
19
followers
27
following
Tags
flowers
,
stocks
,
pjnn
