Stocks. by plainjaneandnononsense
Stocks.

My daughter took Caellen to Tesco today. She selected herself some flowers and as they were moving away Caellen said "stop! Need flowers for Andma, Andma likes flowers. " How lucky am I ?!
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
