Previous
Next
Book Bag by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3276

Book Bag

Lots of trains and hospital appointments mean lots of waiting around. I always take a book to help pass the time. I found the perfect protection for them whilst carrying them in my rucksack so treated myself!
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
897% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise