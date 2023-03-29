Previous
School Days by plainjaneandnononsense
School Days

I went with Mummy to open classroom at my grandchildren's school today and it was lovely so to see how busy they'd all been but even more so to see the fabulous relationships they've all got with all the staff.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

