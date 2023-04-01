Previous
Next
Checking her hair and makeup by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3291

Checking her hair and makeup

Mirror mirror in my hand who's the fairest in the land?

Amelie is all ready for the dance festival.

I'd have liked to redo this with a clearer background in the mirror but today wasn't the right time, one for the future maybe!
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
902% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise