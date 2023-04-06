Sign up
Photo 3296
Mummy and daughter (or daughter and granddaughter)
Today Amelie was a frog as part of her dance school's troupe entry in the local dance festival.
I could decide between the "nice" and the "funny" captures so collage it is!
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
0
0
plainjaneandnononsense
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4127
photos
19
followers
26
following
903% complete
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
3291
3292
3293
830
3294
3295
831
3296
Views
0
Album
365
Tags
dance
,
mummy
,
amelie
,
facepaint
,
pjnn
