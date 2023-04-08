Previous
The Dance Festival Continues by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3298

The Dance Festival Continues

Another day, another dance. Today Amelie performed her solo song and dance number. She was really confident and sang and danced well but most importantly she had the best time!
