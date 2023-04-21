Previous
Timeless Pleasures by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3311

Timeless Pleasures

Today I dug out my old Spirograph (it still has the price on it - 35 shillings and 6d)! I spent many happy hours using this as a child and it seems Harley loves it too!
21st April 2023

ace
