Photo 3311
Fun at Grandma's
Caellen's focus and desire to mark make has come on no end. Today he copied a How To Draw a character from a book.
22nd April 2023
22nd Apr 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
drawing
,
pjnn
,
caellen
