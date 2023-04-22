Previous
Next
Fun at Grandma's by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3311

Fun at Grandma's

Caellen's focus and desire to mark make has come on no end. Today he copied a How To Draw a character from a book.
22nd April 2023 22nd Apr 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise