House sitting by plainjaneandnononsense
House sitting

Today I house sat whilst my son's new electric charging point was fitted. It feels like the first time I've been able to help him out for a long time!
27th April 2023 27th Apr 23

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
