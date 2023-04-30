Previous
Long road ahead by plainjaneandnononsense
Long road ahead

To break up my weekend I walked to and from the carboot (a 7 mile round trip). I only bought chocolate for myself and a book for my grandchildren!
30th April 2023 30th Apr 23

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
