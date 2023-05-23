Previous
Summer is here by plainjaneandnononsense
Summer is here

Monday is seaside stroll day and my friend knows to keep her eyes peeled for snap of the day contenders. This is one of her finds!
23rd May 2023

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
