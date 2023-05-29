Previous
Busy buzzy bees by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3337

Busy buzzy bees

My friend Jackie and I went for a walk to visit a local gardening charity's artisan market fundraiser. One stallholder was selling honey and wax items and had brought along these bees.
29th May 2023 29th May 23

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
