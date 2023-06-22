Previous
The smiles say it all by plainjaneandnononsense
The smiles say it all

A depleted squad playing the team that thrashed us knocking us out of the cup last Saturday meant no one held out much hope for tonight's match...what a cracking game and atmosphere though.

Hull FC 34 St Helen's 6
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

