Previous
Tedious but necessary! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3378

Tedious but necessary!

Not doing very well with my plans to keep busy now I'm once again not working. However over the last few days I've managed to put a few hours in clearing my block paved drive of weeds!
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise