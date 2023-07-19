Sign up
Photo 3400
Soggy
A really rather rainy day again today. So a quick snap taken in my garden!
19th July 2023
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3400
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
19th July 2023 11:53am
Tags
leaf
,
garden
,
raindrops
,
pjnn
