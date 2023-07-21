Sign up
Photo 3402
RNLI
A belated birthday lunch with my friend Rachel today then a mini seaside stroll. We both enjoyed yesterday's RNLI talk at Free2Be so this snap seemed appropriate.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
rnli
,
pjnn
